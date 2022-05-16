  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 16th.

KENTUCKY

Baseball

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 20, Fulton City 0

Hickman County 15, Fulton County 0 

2nd District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 7, St Mary 0 

3rd District Semifinals

Graves County 3, Ballard Memorial 2

4th District Semifinals

Calloway County 4, Murray 3

5th District Semifinals

Lyon County 15, Livingston Central 2

Trigg County 3, Crittenden County 2

7th District Semifinals

Caldwell County, Dawson Springs

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 15, Fort Campbell 0

Hopkinsville 6, UHA 0 

Softball

1st District Semifinals

Carlisle County 15, Fulton City 0

Hickman County 15, Fulton County 0 

2nd District Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 9, St Mary 1

3rd District Semifinals

Mayfield 3, Ballard Memorial 2

4th District Semifinals

Marshall County 12, CFS 1

Calloway County 2, Murray 1

5th District Semifinals

Crittenden County 20, Lyon County 2

Livingston Central 10, Trigg County 0

7th District Semifinals

Caldwell County 17, Hopkins Central 2

8th District Semifinals

Christian County 15, Fort Campbell 0

Hopkinsville 22, UHA 12

ILLINOIS

Baseball

1A Cobden Regional

Egyptian 7, Century 2

2A DuQuoin Regional

CZR 3, Murphysboro 1

Benton, Pinckneyville

2A Harrisburg Regional 

Massac County 6, Mt Carmel 2

2A Johnston City Regional

West Frankfort 7, Johnston City 0

Softball

1A Ullin Regional

Egyptian 4, Mounds 3

2A Pinckneyville Regional

West Frankfort 5, Chester 1

2A Nashville Regional

Benton 10, Sparta 0

2A Harrisburg Regional

Hamilton County 10, Fairfield 0

2A Johnston City Regional

Anna-Jonesboro 9, Vienna 6

TENNESSEE

Baseball

1A Region Semifinals

Peabody 7, Dresden 3

2A Region Semifinals

Westview 8, Waverly 2

4A Region Semifinals

Henry County 1, Clarskville 0

Softball

1A Region Semifinals

Peabody 10, South Fulton 9

2A Region Semifinals

Westview 6, Stewart County 0

4A Region Semifinals

Springfield 4, Henry County 3