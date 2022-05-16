PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 16th.
KENTUCKY
Baseball
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 20, Fulton City 0
Hickman County 15, Fulton County 0
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 7, St Mary 0
3rd District Semifinals
Graves County 3, Ballard Memorial 2
4th District Semifinals
Calloway County 4, Murray 3
5th District Semifinals
Lyon County 15, Livingston Central 2
Trigg County 3, Crittenden County 2
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County, Dawson Springs
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 15, Fort Campbell 0
Hopkinsville 6, UHA 0
Softball
1st District Semifinals
Carlisle County 15, Fulton City 0
Hickman County 15, Fulton County 0
2nd District Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 9, St Mary 1
3rd District Semifinals
Mayfield 3, Ballard Memorial 2
4th District Semifinals
Marshall County 12, CFS 1
Calloway County 2, Murray 1
5th District Semifinals
Crittenden County 20, Lyon County 2
Livingston Central 10, Trigg County 0
7th District Semifinals
Caldwell County 17, Hopkins Central 2
8th District Semifinals
Christian County 15, Fort Campbell 0
Hopkinsville 22, UHA 12
ILLINOIS
Baseball
1A Cobden Regional
Egyptian 7, Century 2
2A DuQuoin Regional
CZR 3, Murphysboro 1
Benton, Pinckneyville
2A Harrisburg Regional
Massac County 6, Mt Carmel 2
2A Johnston City Regional
West Frankfort 7, Johnston City 0
Softball
1A Ullin Regional
Egyptian 4, Mounds 3
2A Pinckneyville Regional
West Frankfort 5, Chester 1
2A Nashville Regional
Benton 10, Sparta 0
2A Harrisburg Regional
Hamilton County 10, Fairfield 0
2A Johnston City Regional
Anna-Jonesboro 9, Vienna 6
TENNESSEE
Baseball
1A Region Semifinals
Peabody 7, Dresden 3
2A Region Semifinals
Westview 8, Waverly 2
4A Region Semifinals
Henry County 1, Clarskville 0
Softball
1A Region Semifinals
Peabody 10, South Fulton 9
2A Region Semifinals
Westview 6, Stewart County 0
4A Region Semifinals
Springfield 4, Henry County 3