PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 16th.

BASEBALL

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 4, Hickman County 2

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 1

3rd District Championship

Graves County 10, Ballard Memorial 0

4th District Championship

Marshall County 8, Calloway County 2

5th District Championship

Lyon County 7, Trigg County 1

7th District Championship

Madisonville 1, Caldwell County 0

8th District Championship

Christian County 7, University Heights 0

SOFTBALL

1st District Championship

Hickman County 6, Carlisle County 1

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 1

3rd District Championship

Ballard Memorial 2, Graves County 1

4th District Championship

Marshall County 7, Calloway County 4

5th District Championship

Crittenden County 10, Lyon County 1

7th District Championship

Madisonville 10, Caldwell County 0

8th District Championship

Christian County 15, Fort Campbell

IHSA 2A Regional Semifinals

Carterville 10, Sparta 0

Massac County 7, Anna-Jonesboro 3

Mt Carmel 8, West Frankfort 7