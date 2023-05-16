PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 16th.
BASEBALL
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 4, Hickman County 2
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 1
3rd District Championship
Graves County 10, Ballard Memorial 0
4th District Championship
Marshall County 8, Calloway County 2
5th District Championship
Lyon County 7, Trigg County 1
7th District Championship
Madisonville 1, Caldwell County 0
8th District Championship
Christian County 7, University Heights 0
SOFTBALL
1st District Championship
Hickman County 6, Carlisle County 1
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 11, Paducah Tilghman 1
3rd District Championship
Ballard Memorial 2, Graves County 1
4th District Championship
Marshall County 7, Calloway County 4
5th District Championship
Crittenden County 10, Lyon County 1
7th District Championship
Madisonville 10, Caldwell County 0
8th District Championship
Christian County 15, Fort Campbell
IHSA 2A Regional Semifinals
Carterville 10, Sparta 0
Massac County 7, Anna-Jonesboro 3
Mt Carmel 8, West Frankfort 7