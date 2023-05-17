PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17.

BASEBALL

IHSA 1A Region Semifinals

Goreville 7, Egyptian 0

Pope County 3, Century 2

Harrisburg 5, Massac County 1

CZR 1, Carterville 0

SOFTBALL

TSSAA 1A Region 7 Championship

Halls 4, Dresden 1

TSSAA 2A Region 6 Championship

Waverly 4, Westview 1

TSSAA 4A Region 7 Championship

Henry County 5, Rossview 3

IHSA 1A Region Semifinals

Century 13, Meridian 3

Goreville 15, Carrier-Mills 0

Carmi-White County 11, Benton 1