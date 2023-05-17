PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17.
BASEBALL
IHSA 1A Region Semifinals
Goreville 7, Egyptian 0
Pope County 3, Century 2
Harrisburg 5, Massac County 1
CZR 1, Carterville 0
SOFTBALL
TSSAA 1A Region 7 Championship
Halls 4, Dresden 1
TSSAA 2A Region 6 Championship
Waverly 4, Westview 1
TSSAA 4A Region 7 Championship
Henry County 5, Rossview 3
IHSA 1A Region Semifinals
Century 13, Meridian 3
Goreville 15, Carrier-Mills 0
Carmi-White County 11, Benton 1