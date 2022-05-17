  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 17th.

KENTUCKY

Baseball

1st District Championship

Carlisle County 6, Hickman County 5

3rd District Championship

Mayfield 7, Graves County 5

4th District Championship

Marshall County 9, Calloway County 1

5th District Championship

Lyon County 12, Trigg County 0

7th District Championship

Caldwell County 6, Madisonville NH 3

8th District Championship

Christian County 7, Hopkinsville 3

Softball

1st District Championship

Hickman County 4, Carlisle County 0

3rd District Championship

Mayfield 5, Graves County 4

4th District Championship

Calloway County 1, Marshall County 0

5th District Championship

Livingston Central 10, Crittenden County 4

7th District Championship

Madisonville 8, Caldwell County4

8th District Championship

Christian County 11, Hopkinsville 0

ILLINOIS

Softball

Cobden Regional Semifinal

Goreville 7, Shawnee 0

Ullin Regional Semifinal

Pope County 7, Egyptian 4

Johnston City Regional Semifinal

Carterville 5, Anna Jonesboro 0

Nashville Regional Semifinal

Murphysboro 11, Benton 10

Pinckneyville Regional Semifinal

CZR 2, West Frankfort 0