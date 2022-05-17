PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 17th.
KENTUCKY
Baseball
1st District Championship
Carlisle County 6, Hickman County 5
3rd District Championship
Mayfield 7, Graves County 5
4th District Championship
Marshall County 9, Calloway County 1
5th District Championship
Lyon County 12, Trigg County 0
7th District Championship
Caldwell County 6, Madisonville NH 3
8th District Championship
Christian County 7, Hopkinsville 3
Softball
1st District Championship
Hickman County 4, Carlisle County 0
3rd District Championship
Mayfield 5, Graves County 4
4th District Championship
Calloway County 1, Marshall County 0
5th District Championship
Livingston Central 10, Crittenden County 4
7th District Championship
Madisonville 8, Caldwell County4
8th District Championship
Christian County 11, Hopkinsville 0
ILLINOIS
Softball
Cobden Regional Semifinal
Goreville 7, Shawnee 0
Ullin Regional Semifinal
Pope County 7, Egyptian 4
Johnston City Regional Semifinal
Carterville 5, Anna Jonesboro 0
Nashville Regional Semifinal
Murphysboro 11, Benton 10
Pinckneyville Regional Semifinal
CZR 2, West Frankfort 0