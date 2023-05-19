PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, May 19th.
BASEBALL
IHSA 1A Hardin County Region Semifinal
Crab Orchard 5, Cobden 1
SOFTBALL
IHSA 1A Goreville Regional Final
Goreville 11, Egyptian 1
IHSA 2A Du Quoin Regional Final
Johnston City 8, CZR 0
IHSA 2A Red Bud Regional Final
Carterville 8, Red Bud 6
IHSA 2A West Frankfort Region Final
Massac County 6, Mt Carmel 1
TSSAA 1A State Sectional
Dresden 20, Lakeland Prep 1
TSSAA 2A State Sectional
Westview 3, Summertown 0
TSSAA 4A State Sectional
Henry County 3, Collierville 0