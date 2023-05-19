PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, May 19th.

BASEBALL

IHSA 1A Hardin County Region Semifinal

Crab Orchard 5, Cobden 1

SOFTBALL

IHSA 1A Goreville Regional Final

Goreville 11, Egyptian 1

IHSA 2A Du Quoin Regional Final

Johnston City 8, CZR 0

IHSA 2A Red Bud Regional Final

Carterville 8, Red Bud 6

IHSA 2A West Frankfort Region Final

Massac County 6, Mt Carmel 1

TSSAA 1A State Sectional

Dresden 20, Lakeland Prep 1

TSSAA 2A State Sectional

Westview 3, Summertown 0

TSSAA 4A State Sectional

Henry County 3, Collierville 0