PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, May 20.
BASEBALL
KHSAA 2ND REGION QUARTERFINALS
Christian County 11, Union County 7.
Henderson County 4, Caldwell County 1.
Lyon County 7, UHA 2.
Madisonville 9, Trigg County 2.
IHSA 1A GOREVILLE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Goreville 11, Pope County 3.
IHSA 2A CARMI REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Anna Jonesboro 8, Mt. Carmel 2.
IHSA 2A CARTERVILLE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
CZR 3, DuQuoin 2.
SOFTBALL
KHSAA 2ND REGION QUARTERFINALS
Caldwell County 11, Christian County 10.
Crittenden County 4, Union County 1.
Madisonville 13, Lyon County 0.
IHSA 1A COBDEN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Pope County 17, Century 7.