PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, May 20.

BASEBALL

KHSAA 2ND REGION QUARTERFINALS

Christian County 11, Union County 7.

Henderson County 4, Caldwell County 1.

Lyon County 7, UHA 2.

Madisonville 9, Trigg County 2.

IHSA 1A GOREVILLE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Goreville 11, Pope County 3.

IHSA 2A CARMI REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Anna Jonesboro 8, Mt. Carmel 2.

IHSA 2A CARTERVILLE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

CZR 3, DuQuoin 2.

SOFTBALL

KHSAA 2ND REGION QUARTERFINALS

Caldwell County 11, Christian County 10.

Crittenden County 4, Union County 1.

Madisonville 13, Lyon County 0.

IHSA 1A COBDEN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Pope County 17, Century 7.