PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, May 20th.
ILLINOIS
Baseball
Red Bud Regional Championship
Carterville, Freeburg
Softball
Century Regional Championship
Pope County 5, Century 5
Nashville Regional Championship
Murphysboro 17, Nashville 7
Cobden Regional Championship
Goreville 10, Cobden 0
TENNESSEE
Baseball
2A Sectional
Loretto 8, Westview 1
4A Sectional
Collierville 2, Henry County 0
Softball
2A Sectional
Summertown 5, Westview 2
1A Sectional
Dresden 1, MSE 0