PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, May 20th.

ILLINOIS

Baseball

Red Bud Regional Championship

Carterville, Freeburg

Softball

Century Regional Championship

Pope County 5, Century 5

Nashville Regional Championship

Murphysboro 17, Nashville 7

Cobden Regional Championship

Goreville 10, Cobden 0

TENNESSEE

Baseball

2A Sectional

Loretto 8, Westview 1

4A Sectional

Collierville 2, Henry County 0

Softball

2A Sectional

Summertown 5, Westview 2

1A Sectional

Dresden 1, MSE 0 