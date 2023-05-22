PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from May 22nd.
BASEBALL
1st Region Tournament, First Round
Marshall County 4, Hickman County 1
Paducah Tilghman 4, Graves County 1
Carlisle County 3, Ballard Memorial 2
McCracken County 3, Calloway County 0
2nd Region Tournament, Semifinals
Henderson County 9, Lyon County 6
Christian County 14, Madisonville 2
SOFTBALL
1st Region Tournament, 1st Round
Carlisle County 9, Marshall County 6
Ballard Memorial 10, Paducah Tilghman 9
Graves County 5, Hickman County 2
McCracken County 3, Calloway County 0
2nd Region Tournament, Semifinals
Caldwell County 11, Crittenden County 0
Henderson County 14, Madisonville 0