PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from May 22nd.

BASEBALL

1st Region Tournament, First Round

Marshall County 4, Hickman County 1

Paducah Tilghman 4, Graves County 1

Carlisle County 3, Ballard Memorial 2

McCracken County 3, Calloway County 0

2nd Region Tournament, Semifinals

Henderson County 9, Lyon County 6

Christian County 14, Madisonville 2

SOFTBALL

1st Region Tournament, 1st Round

Carlisle County 9, Marshall County 6

Ballard Memorial 10, Paducah Tilghman 9

Graves County 5, Hickman County 2

McCracken County 3, Calloway County 0

2nd Region Tournament, Semifinals

Caldwell County 11, Crittenden County 0

Henderson County 14, Madisonville 0