PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 23rd.
KENTUCKY
Baseball
1st Region Quarterfinals
Marshall County 6, Paducah Tilghman 1
Graves County 2, Carlisle County 0
McCracken County 8, Hickman County 0
Calloway County 10, Mayfield 5
2nd Region Semifinals
Henderson County 3, Lyon County 2
Christian County 19, Caldwell County 4
Softball
1st Region Quarterfinals
McCracken County 8, Carlisle County 3
Graves County 2, Calloway County 0
Paducah Tilghman 8, Hickman County 2
Marshall County 15, Mayfield 1
2nd Region Quarterfinals
Christian County 5, Webster County 0
Caldwell County 8, Livingston Central 0
ILLINOIS
Baseball
Hardin County Regional Championship
Goreville 1, Hardin County 0
Johnston City Regional Championship
Anna-Jonesboro 10, Hamilton County 0