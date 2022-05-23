  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 23rd.

KENTUCKY

Baseball

1st Region Quarterfinals

Marshall County 6, Paducah Tilghman 1

Graves County 2, Carlisle County 0

McCracken County 8, Hickman County 0

Calloway County 10, Mayfield 5

2nd Region Semifinals

Henderson County 3, Lyon County 2

Christian County 19, Caldwell County 4

Softball

1st Region Quarterfinals

McCracken County 8, Carlisle County 3

Graves County 2, Calloway County 0

Paducah Tilghman 8, Hickman County 2

Marshall County 15, Mayfield 1

2nd Region Quarterfinals

Christian County 5, Webster County 0

Caldwell County 8, Livingston Central 0

ILLINOIS

Baseball

Hardin County Regional Championship

Goreville 1, Hardin County 0

Johnston City Regional Championship

Anna-Jonesboro 10, Hamilton County 0