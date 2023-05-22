PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from May 23rd.

BASEBALL

1st Region Semifinals

McCracken County 10, Carlisle County 0.

Paducah Tilghman 11, Marshall County 1.

2nd Region Championship

Henderson County 8, Christian County 7

SOFTBALL

1st Region Semifinals

McCracken County 13, Graves County 2.

Ballard Memorial 9 , Carlisle County 2

IHSA 1A Elverado Sectional Semifinals

Goreville 3, Waltonville 2.

IHSA 2A Pinkneyville Sectional Semifinals

Carterville 8, Hamilton County 0.

IHSA 3A Marion Regional Semifinals

Herrin 6, Marion 4.

TSSAA 4A State Tournament

Henry County 5, Daniel Boone 3.

TSSAA 2A State Tournament

Westview 11, Community 3.

TSSAA 1A State Tournament

Gordonsville 7, Dresden 0.