PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from May 23rd.
BASEBALL
1st Region Semifinals
McCracken County 10, Carlisle County 0.
Paducah Tilghman 11, Marshall County 1.
2nd Region Championship
Henderson County 8, Christian County 7
SOFTBALL
1st Region Semifinals
McCracken County 13, Graves County 2.
Ballard Memorial 9 , Carlisle County 2
IHSA 1A Elverado Sectional Semifinals
Goreville 3, Waltonville 2.
IHSA 2A Pinkneyville Sectional Semifinals
Carterville 8, Hamilton County 0.
IHSA 3A Marion Regional Semifinals
Herrin 6, Marion 4.
TSSAA 4A State Tournament
Henry County 5, Daniel Boone 3.
TSSAA 2A State Tournament
Westview 11, Community 3.
TSSAA 1A State Tournament
Gordonsville 7, Dresden 0.