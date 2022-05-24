  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 24th.

KENTUCKY

Baseball

1st Region Semifinals

Marshall County 3, Graves County 0 

McCracken County 10, Calloway County 4

2nd Region Championship

Christian County 9, Henderson County 7

Softball

1st Region Semifinals

Paducah Tilghman 16, Marshall County 15 - 11 innings

McCracken County, Graves County

2nd Region Quarterfinals

Henderson County 12, Crittenden County 2

Madisonville NH 19, Hopkinsville 4

TENNESSEE

Softball

1A State Tournament

Dresden 5, Harriman 3

ILLINOIS

Softball

Marion Region Semifinals

Carbondale 6, Richland County 1

Marion 12, Herrin 4

Goreville Sectional Semifinals

TriCo 10, Pope County 0

Goreville 2, Woodlawn 0

Carterville Sectional Semifinals

Carterville 10, Murphysboro 1