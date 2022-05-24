PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 24th.
KENTUCKY
Baseball
1st Region Semifinals
Marshall County 3, Graves County 0
McCracken County 10, Calloway County 4
2nd Region Championship
Christian County 9, Henderson County 7
Softball
1st Region Semifinals
Paducah Tilghman 16, Marshall County 15 - 11 innings
McCracken County, Graves County
2nd Region Quarterfinals
Henderson County 12, Crittenden County 2
Madisonville NH 19, Hopkinsville 4
TENNESSEE
Softball
1A State Tournament
Dresden 5, Harriman 3
ILLINOIS
Softball
Marion Region Semifinals
Carbondale 6, Richland County 1
Marion 12, Herrin 4
Goreville Sectional Semifinals
TriCo 10, Pope County 0
Goreville 2, Woodlawn 0
Carterville Sectional Semifinals
Carterville 10, Murphysboro 1