PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball postseason games from May 24th.

BASEBALL

1st Region Championship

McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 0

2A DuQuoin Sectional Semifinals

Nashville 12, Anna-Jonesboro 0 

3A Mt Vernon Regional Semifinals

Mt Vernon 14, Carbondale 4

3A Olney Regional Semifinals

Marion 2, Mattoon 0

SOFTBALL

1st Region Championship

McCracken County 16, Ballard Memorial 0

2nd Region Championship

Henderson County 13, Caldwell County 0

IHSA 1A Elverado Sectional Semifinals

Trico 17, Century 0

IHSA 2A Pinckneyville Sectional Semifinals

Johnston City 5, Massac County 3

IHSA 3A Marion Regional Semifinals

Carbondale 7, Mt Vernon 3

TSSAA 4A State Tournament

Henry County 8, Farragut 6

TSSAA 2A State Tournament

Westview 11, Riverside 1

TSSAA 1A State Tournament

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 7, Dresden 1