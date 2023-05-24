PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball postseason games from May 24th.
BASEBALL
1st Region Championship
McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 0
2A DuQuoin Sectional Semifinals
Nashville 12, Anna-Jonesboro 0
3A Mt Vernon Regional Semifinals
Mt Vernon 14, Carbondale 4
3A Olney Regional Semifinals
Marion 2, Mattoon 0
SOFTBALL
1st Region Championship
McCracken County 16, Ballard Memorial 0
2nd Region Championship
Henderson County 13, Caldwell County 0
IHSA 1A Elverado Sectional Semifinals
Trico 17, Century 0
IHSA 2A Pinckneyville Sectional Semifinals
Johnston City 5, Massac County 3
IHSA 3A Marion Regional Semifinals
Carbondale 7, Mt Vernon 3
TSSAA 4A State Tournament
Henry County 8, Farragut 6
TSSAA 2A State Tournament
Westview 11, Riverside 1
TSSAA 1A State Tournament
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 7, Dresden 1