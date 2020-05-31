Here's a special Sunday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°F
Clear
79°F / 55°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 5-year-old girl killed, 11-year-old injured after both struck by pickup truck
- Governor mobilizing national guard, saying Nashville protests have turned 'violent' and 'unlawful'
- Man injured in Calloway County shooting, deputies say
- Paducah restaurants seeing varying degrees of uptick in sales
- Police make nearly 1,400 arrests as protests continue
- Minneapolis businesses, including some that were damaged, are standing in solidarity with protesters
- Crowds gather for third night in Louisville, as protests over the death of Breonna Taylor continue
- In letter, Paducah leaders affirm commitment to initiatives 'to address issues of racism'
- Armed robbery suspect arrested in Murray
- 247 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths confirmed in Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.