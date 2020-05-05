We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Marshall County's Riley Harris. Harris pitched on the varsity baseball team for three years. He will start his collegiate career at Southeastern Illinois College where he'll play baseball, before he plans to transfer to Auburn to complete his degree in Aerospace Engineering.
South Fulton's Dalton Hall. Hall has been a member of the Red Devil baseball team. He will be attending UT Martin and will major in Engineering.
McCracken County's Kolton Reeves. Reeves played baseball for the Mustangs for four years. He'll attend Thomas More University where he will play football.
Fulton City's Sherrel Walker. Walker was a member of the Fulton City softball team. A leader in the classroom and on the field, she brings heart and intensity to everything she does.
Marshall County's Conor Washburn. Washburn was a four-year member of the Marshall County fishing team. He qualified for regionals in each of the last three years, and with his partner finished 21st in the state tournament his freshman year. He will attend Murray State in the fall majoring in Political Science/Pre-Professional Legal Studies.
