PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from May 6.
BASEBALL
Lyon County 2, Trinity 1.
Trinity 7, McCracken County 4.
Ballard Memorial 7, Fort Campbell 6.
Ballard Memorial 13, Fort Campbell 1.
Calloway County 15, Greenwood 4.
Carlisle County 6, UHA 3.
Carlisle County 14, UHA 5.
Columbia 8, McCracken County 6.
Graves County 4, Union County 2.
Livingston Central 13, Heritage Christian 3.
Marshall County 9, Graves County 3.
Marshall County 4, Union County 0.
Massac County 7, Murray 0.
McLean County 3, Crittenden County 2.
Murray 6, Zeigler-Royalton 1.
SOFTBALL
Breckenridge County 9, Lyon County 2.
Central Hardin 3, Marshall County 2.
Marshall County 8, Villa Grove 5.
Pulaski County 6, Lyon County 0.
McCracken County 8, Daviess County 5.
McCracken County 4, Daviess County 1.
Murray 5, Ballard Memorial 0.
Paducah Tilghman 14, Crittenden County 10.