We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Elijah Wheat. Wheat has been on the Mustang baseball team for five years, and has earned Academic All-State honors every year since 2016. He has been on the All-Region and All-Purchase teams, and was a member of McCracken's state runner-up team in 2019. Wheat will play his college football at the University of the Cumberlands where he will major in Computer Engineering.
Marshall County's C.J. Johnson. Johnson has played baseball with the Marshals for five years, and has been active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Johnson will attend Midway University to play baseball and major in Business Administration.
Lyon County's Audrey Grace Crayne. Crayne has been on the tennis team since the 7th grade. She will attend Murray State in the fall and major in Agriculture Education.
Union College's Travis Crouch. Crouch, a Paducah native and Tilghman graduate, has spent the last four years playing for the Union College baseball team.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.