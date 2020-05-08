We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Caldwell County's Belle Englebright. Belle has been on the varsity tennis team since the fifth grade. She won one regional championship in doubles, and three regional titles in singles. Belle will attend the University of Kentucky and major in Marketing.
Martin Westview's Ivy Reynolds. Ivy played softball for the Lady chargers all four years in high school. She will graduate from Westview with Honors, and will attend UT Martin this fall.
Calloway County's Ellis Stubblefield. Ellis was going to be one of the leaders of the Laker pitching staff this year after he led the team in strikeouts and innings pitched in 2019.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.