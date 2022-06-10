LEXINGTON, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, June 10.
BASEBALL
McCracken County 16, Hazard 9.
SOFTBALL
McCracken County 14, Holy Cross 1.
