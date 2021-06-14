Massac County got a pair of RBI, including a solo home run, from Jenna Bunting as the Lady Patriots beat Freeburg 3-1 in the IHSA 2A Johnston City Supersectional. Massac County now advances to the state semifinals for the first time in their program's history. The Lady Patriots will face Rockridge Wednesday at 12:30pm in Peoria.
In Kentucky, McCracken County returned to Lexington to resume their suspended state tournament game with Louisville Butler. The Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the 4th inning behind a two-run single from Ally Hutchins. Butler responded with two runs in the 5th inning and three in the 6th inning to grab the win. McCracken County's season comes to a close at 30-7.