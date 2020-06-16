Here is a special Tuesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
68°F
Clear
82°F / 57°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local superintendent looks at plans for school in the fall
- Man arrested after detectives find nearly 2 pounds of marijuana in SUV, police say
- Murray tattoo shop offering to cover up hate and gang symbols for free
- UK releases pillars of restart plan for fall semester
- Temporary 3-hour eastbound detour planned along I-24 work zone in Kentucky
- Teenager charged with drug trafficking, receiving stolen gun
- Man arrested in Sikeston after search uncovers more than 4 pounds of meth
- Caldwell County Schools superintendent retires
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Paducah superintendent 'exemplary,' evaluation finds
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.