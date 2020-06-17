Here's a special Wednesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
67°F
Clear
83°F / 59°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Wife of Kentucky congressman dies suddenly
- KSP: Death investigation in Fredonia, Kentucky
- The Aunt Jemima brand, acknowledging its racist past, will be retired
- New petition calls for removing Tilghman memorial from Paducah park
- Man rearrested in jail after assaulting a deputy
- Beshear to revive Kentucky's Kynect health insurance exchange
- 12 million low-income people could miss out on stimulus payments
- 203 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky, seven additional deaths
- Uncle Ben's follows Aunt Jemima in move to phase out racial stereotypes in logos
- Police looking for man who may have information in theft case
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.