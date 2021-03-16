INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Six officials won't be working the NCAA Tournament after one tested positive for COVID-19.
The other five were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt says there are enough officials available for the tournament that begins Thursday and ramps up over the weekend.
Gavitt says there have been five positive results out of 2,300 overall completed tests so far.
He cautioned those positives didn't necessarily involve team personnel.