PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Sunday edition of Big Ol' Fish.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Clear
87°F / 69°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Boat fire damages several boats and a dock at Green Turtle Bay Resort
- Scott Circuit Judge grants statewide temporary restraining order against Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive orders
- Local law enforcement agencies say it's not in their jurisdiction to mandate face coverings
- WATCH LIVE: Local 6 at Ten
- Paducah man arrested for June gun theft and prowler incident
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- 18 sailors injured after an explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Diego
- Man drowns after swinging from rope swing into river in southeast Missouri
- Paducah man arrested for child pornography
- Two Texas police officers fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.