Here's a special Friday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
73°F
Clear
88°F / 73°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Lake County mayor says state inaccurately reported active COVID-19 cases in his county
- Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison on sex crime charge
- Daniel Cameron: Signs pointing towards judge blocking Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive order
- Kentucky Supreme Court stops efforts to block Gov. Beshear orders
- More Paducah businesses announce coronavirus-related closures
- Florida man charged after found with missing teenager
- Graves County Board of Education votes against moving school year start date
- McCracken County Schools approves plan for upcoming school year
- Paducah man arrested in connection to multiple attempted thefts
- Paducahans donate supplies for Black Lives Matter group headed to Louisville
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.