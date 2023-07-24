7/24 Big Fish Adam Wells Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Keep sending your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 74° Clear90° / 71° Photo Galleries GALLERY: Western Kentucky flooding July 19, 2023 GALLERY: Storm damage photos from July 18, 2023 GALLERY: Martin primary students meet Blaine McDonald and Meteorologist Noah Bergren Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesStorm causes power outages, leaves damage in its wake in southeast MissouriBlandville Road reopens after hourslong closure caused by semitrailer crash in McCracken CountyPolice arrest woman accused of using stolen identity to get job, then stealing from employerAlabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnappingSection of KY 1943 in Lyon County closed due to flooding; roads closed earlier in McCracken and Livingston counties reopenTwo girls reported missing in McCracken County have been found, sheriff's office saysMayfield man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on meth distribution chargePolice investigating brutal assault at Rock the South music festivalWeather Authority Alert for dangerous heat and possible severe storms continues Friday into SaturdayOne Mayfield church hosts Sunday service after historic flooding hits building Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.