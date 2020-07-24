Here's a Friday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Clear
89°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman charged with abusing 9-month-old child
- Man killed in boating accident at Smithland Dam identified; search for second boater to continue in the morning
- Body of second missing boater recovered below Smithland Lock and Dam
- Carbondale Elementary School District to start year online only; to help families with Wi-Fi and technology
- Beshear reports 797 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, second highest one-day total
- Gold Rush Cafe owner charged with enticement of a minor sells business
- Eight arrested, eight others sought in Paducah drug investigation
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel fuel spill on I-24 westbound through McCracken County
- FDA expands hand sanitizer recall
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.