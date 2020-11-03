Thanks to all of you who donated to our fundraiser in the last week as we raised money for the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Jr. Golf Development Fund. Because of your generosity, we were able to raise more than $7200 for the foundation.
If you donated to our fundraiser, you were also entered into a drawing to win several prizes. If you won a prize, you will be contacted directly in the next day or two on how to pick up your prize. Here is the list of winners:
- An autographed Callaway golf bag from LPGA professional Emma Talley, and a round of golf with Emma and two of your friends: Greg Smith
- A basketball autographed by Murray State's 2020-21 basketball team; one Murray State golf shirt; two Murray State basketball t-shirts: David Jernigan
- Four rounds of golf, with cart included, at Paxton Park: Craig Guess
- 5-to-8 pounds of pork butt, and a bottle of sauce, from former Barbecue on the River Grand Champions Ducks BBQ and Cookie's Grill: Ellie West
- 5-to-8 pounds of pork butt, and a bottle of sauce, from former Barbecue on the River Grand Champions Ducks BBQ and Cookie's Grill: Sherry Rhodes
- One 1-hour golf lesson with Todd Trimble at The Golf Complex: William Brown
- One 1-hour golf lesson with Nick Mills at The Golf Complex: Ted Hudson
- One 1-hour golf lesson with Nathan Wolfe at The Golf Complex: William Allen
- One 1-hour golf lesson with Nick Daugherty at The Golf Complex: Joe Eaton
- Two-month range membership (November 1 thru December 31) at The Golf Complex which includes unlimited balls and use of indoor rooms (heated rooms costs extra): Michael Martin
- Custom club fitting session at The Golf Complex with Barry Kight: Joe Thomason
- YETI travel bag: Jim Brown
Thank you again for supporting this great cause.