PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have to figure out if Ben Simmons can be fixed in the offseason.
Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason.
He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games.
That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.
Simmons shot at least 60% from the foul line each of the last three regular seasons.
Team President Daryl Morey refused to commit to bringing Simmons back next season.
Morey said he was always open to a deal that could improve the team.