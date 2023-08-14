8/14 High School Volleyball Adam Wells Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Monday, August 14th.Mayfield 3, Marshall County 0 Community Christian 3, Murray 0Calloway County 3, Carlisle County 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 73° 84° / 73° Photo Galleries GALLERY: Viewer photos show flooding on Aug. 4, 2023 GALLERY: Western Kentucky flooding July 19, 2023 GALLERY: Storm damage photos from July 18, 2023 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesHickman County, Kentucky declared a state of emergencyMichael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorshipSouthbound Purchase Parkway reopens to traffic after semitrailer crash in Graves CountyThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is continuing to monitor roads in western Kentucky as storms move through the areaSaint John's Church caught fire Monday morning, but pastor Jeff Bremer still has hopePiles of trash, infestation of bugs plagues luxury Nashville apartments: ‘We’ve almost got used to smelling it’Alligator caught in Murray, Kentucky2 die in North Carolina plane crash that cut power to thousands6 ex-officers, some of whom called themselves ‘The Goon Squad,’ plead guilty to state charges in torture of 2 Black menGeorgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.