Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, August 17th:
Boys Soccer:
University Heights 4, Lyon County 2
Calloway County 5, Paducah Tilghman 0
Marshall County 10, Graves County 0
McCracken County 3, Henderson County 3
Girls Soccer:
Crittenden County 8, Fort Campbell 2
University Heights 1, Lyon County 0
Marshall County 2, Graves County 0
Paducah Tilghman 3, Hopkins Central 2
St. Mary 5, Calloway County 3
Volleyball:
Calloway County d. Trigg County 25-5, 25-2, 25-7
Carlisle County d. Livingston Central 25-6, 25-10, 25-11
Community Christian d. Mayfield 29-27, 25-15, 25-23
Fulton County d. South Fulton 25-16, 25-11, 25-13
Murray d. Hickman County 25-18, 25-13, 25-19