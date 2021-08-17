Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, August 17th:

Boys Soccer:

University Heights 4, Lyon County 2

Calloway County 5, Paducah Tilghman 0

Marshall County 10, Graves County 0

McCracken County 3, Henderson County 3

Girls Soccer:

Crittenden County 8, Fort Campbell 2

University Heights 1, Lyon County 0

Marshall County 2, Graves County 0

Paducah Tilghman 3, Hopkins Central 2

St. Mary 5, Calloway County 3

Volleyball:

Calloway County d. Trigg County 25-5, 25-2, 25-7

Carlisle County d. Livingston Central 25-6, 25-10, 25-11

Community Christian d. Mayfield 29-27, 25-15, 25-23

Fulton County d. South Fulton 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

Murray d. Hickman County 25-18, 25-13, 25-19