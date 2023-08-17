8/17 High School Volleyball Adam Wells Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 Updated 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from August 17th.Graves County 3, Marshall County 0 Hickman County 3, South Fulton, TN 2McCracken County 2, St Mary 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 73° Partly Cloudy83° / 61° Photo Galleries GALLERY: Viewer photos show flooding on Aug. 4, 2023 GALLERY: Western Kentucky flooding July 19, 2023 GALLERY: Storm damage photos from July 18, 2023 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesGov. Beshear has proposed a $1.1 billion investment to support pay increases for all Kentucky school personnelSheriff's office asks for help identifying suspect in Livingston County burglaryA truck hit a railroad overpass Thursday morning causing a road block on KY 408Grand jury to hear case of man charged in hit-and-run collision that claimed Mercedeys Culligan's lifePurported names, photos and addresses of Fulton County grand jurors circulate on far-right internetMan sentenced to 11 years for sexual assault of girl during remote-learning classReport: Lawsuit accuses Cameron, AG's office of employment discriminationÖtzi the Iceman’s true appearance revealed by new DNA analysisThe Mayfield Police Department needs your help to solve a hit and run case that happened Monday nightLeaders react to alleged sex offender registry violations by Grand Rivers tourism director Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.