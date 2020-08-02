Here's a Sunday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
70°F
Clear
83°F / 63°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- As cases spike, multiple southern Illinois counties make warning list for COVID-19
- Former WPSD anchor, Dan Steele passed away at 81
- Ibuprofen and coronavirus: What’s the link?
- A lottery player went to 40 stores and finally scored a $5 million winning scratch-off
- DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after high speed chase
- Trader Joe's, responding to demands to change its packaging, says the product labels aren't racist
- Kentucky politicians react to lack of in-person speeches at annual Fancy Farms picnic
- Local woman gets seeds from China in unsolicited package
- Private school attended by Barron Trump prohibited from in-person learning until October as President pushes openings
- A Dunkin' employee was arrested after a police officer found spit in his coffee
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.