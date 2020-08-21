Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, August 21st.
Tennessee:
Adamsville 42, Gleason 7
Obion Central 23, Gibson County 12
Greenfield 27, Scotts Hill 7
Stewart County 19, South Fulton 0
Henry County 27, Haywood 18
