The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A

School Record Total Points

1. Oakland (12) 1-0 129

2. Maryville (1) 1-0 118

3. Ravenwood 0-1 65

4. Lebanon 1-0 58

5. Riverdale 1-0 51

6. Cane Ridge 1-0 50

7. Collierville 1-0 45

8. Dobyns Bennet 1-0 43

(tie) Bradley Central 1-0 43

(tie) Whitehaven 1-0 43

Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.

Division I - Class 5A

School Record Total Points

1. Page (5) 1-0 155

2. Henry County (1) 1-0 109

3. Rhea County (4) 0-1 85

4. Springfield 1-0 80

5. Knoxville West (3) 1-0 76

6. Munford 1-0 51

7. Oak Ridge 1-0 47

8. McMinn County 1-0 44

9. Nolensville 1-0 38

10. Daniel Boone 1-0 30

Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.

Division I - Class 4A

School Record Total Points

1. Greeneville (10) 1-0 123

2. Anderson County (1) 1-0 90

3. Haywood County 0-0 73

4. Upperman (1) 1-0 70

5. Tullahoma (1) 1-0 61

6. Hardin County 1-0 57

7. Pearl-Cohn 0-1 52

8. Red Bank 1-0 46

9. East Hamilton 1-0 45

10. Elizabethton 0-1 32

Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.

Division I - Class 3A

School Record Total Points

1. Alcoa (12) 1-0 120

2. East Nashville 1-0 98

3. Covington 0-1 84

4. Giles County 1-0 74

5. Dyersburg 1-0 73

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 51

7. Loudon 1-0 42

8. Waverly 1-0 33

9. Unicoi County 1-0 26

10. Kingston 1-0 21

Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.

Division I - Class 2A

School Record Total Points

1. Westview (8) 10

2. Hampton (1) 1-0 80

3. Marion County (1) 1-0 76

4. Meigs County 1-0 74

5. Forrest 1-0 69

6. Tyner Academy (1) 1-0 49

7. Union City 1-0 47

8. Riverside (1) 1-0 45

9. Huntingdon 0-1 35

10. Watertown 0-1 31

Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.

Division I - Class 1A

School Record Total Points

1. McKenzie (7) 1-0 103

2. South Pittsburg (2) 1-0 100

3. Fayetteville (1) 1-0 88

4. MASE (1) 0-0 76

5. Peabody (1) 0-1 60

6. Dresden 1-0 48

7. McEwen 1-0 41

8. Gordonsville 0-1 39

9. Moore County 1-0 34

10. Clay County 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.

Division II - Class 1A

School Record Total Points

1. University-Jackson (9) 1-0 107

2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1) 1-0 74

3. Jackson Christian 1-0 67

4. Clarksville Academy 1-0 41

5. Friendship Christian 1-0 40

Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King's Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.

Division II - Class 2A

School Record Total Points

1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 1-0 110

2. CPA 1-0 99

3. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0 77

4. CAK 1-0 63

5. Davidson Academy 1-0 51

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.

Division II - Class 3A

School Record Total Points

1. McCallie (9) 1-0 107

2. MBA (2) 1-0 101

3. Ensworth 1-0 62

4. Baylor 1-0 42

5. Knoxville Catholic 1-0 39

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; WCMT, Martin.