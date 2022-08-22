The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 22, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School Record Total Points
1. Oakland (12) 1-0 129
2. Maryville (1) 1-0 118
3. Ravenwood 0-1 65
4. Lebanon 1-0 58
5. Riverdale 1-0 51
6. Cane Ridge 1-0 50
7. Collierville 1-0 45
8. Dobyns Bennet 1-0 43
(tie) Bradley Central 1-0 43
(tie) Whitehaven 1-0 43
Others receiving votes: Farragut 25. Germantown 13. Independence 11. Brentwood 9. Gallatin 7. Science Hill 2. West Ridge 1. Houston 1. Beech 1.
Division I - Class 5A
School Record Total Points
1. Page (5) 1-0 155
2. Henry County (1) 1-0 109
3. Rhea County (4) 0-1 85
4. Springfield 1-0 80
5. Knoxville West (3) 1-0 76
6. Munford 1-0 51
7. Oak Ridge 1-0 47
8. McMinn County 1-0 44
9. Nolensville 1-0 38
10. Daniel Boone 1-0 30
Others receiving votes: Memphis Central 14. Green Hill 8. Powell 8. Mt. Juliet 4. Station Camp 4. Portland 1. Morristown West 1.
Division I - Class 4A
School Record Total Points
1. Greeneville (10) 1-0 123
2. Anderson County (1) 1-0 90
3. Haywood County 0-0 73
4. Upperman (1) 1-0 70
5. Tullahoma (1) 1-0 61
6. Hardin County 1-0 57
7. Pearl-Cohn 0-1 52
8. Red Bank 1-0 46
9. East Hamilton 1-0 45
10. Elizabethton 0-1 32
Others receiving votes: Marshall County 29. Milan 17. South Gibson 11. Knoxville Fulton 5. Gibbs 2. Chattanooga Central 1. DeKalb County 1.
Division I - Class 3A
School Record Total Points
1. Alcoa (12) 1-0 120
2. East Nashville 1-0 98
3. Covington 0-1 84
4. Giles County 1-0 74
5. Dyersburg 1-0 73
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 51
7. Loudon 1-0 42
8. Waverly 1-0 33
9. Unicoi County 1-0 26
10. Kingston 1-0 21
Others receiving votes: Fairview 20. Smith County 14. Stratford 1. White House-Heritage 1. Bolton 1. Chuckey-Doak 1.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Total Points
1. Westview (8) 10
2. Hampton (1) 1-0 80
3. Marion County (1) 1-0 76
4. Meigs County 1-0 74
5. Forrest 1-0 69
6. Tyner Academy (1) 1-0 49
7. Union City 1-0 47
8. Riverside (1) 1-0 45
9. Huntingdon 0-1 35
10. Watertown 0-1 31
Others receiving votes: Harpeth 13. Lewis County 11. Loretto 11. Trousdale County 8. Oneida 4. Freedom Prep 4. Rockwood 3. Monterey 3. Bledsoe County 2.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Total Points
1. McKenzie (7) 1-0 103
2. South Pittsburg (2) 1-0 100
3. Fayetteville (1) 1-0 88
4. MASE (1) 0-0 76
5. Peabody (1) 0-1 60
6. Dresden 1-0 48
7. McEwen 1-0 41
8. Gordonsville 0-1 39
9. Moore County 1-0 34
10. Clay County 1-0 24
Others receiving votes: West Carroll 14. Coalfield 13. Cornersville 6. Cloudland 3. Lake County 3. Middle College 3. Whitwell 3. Midway 2.
Division II - Class 1A
School Record Total Points
1. University-Jackson (9) 1-0 107
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (1) 1-0 74
3. Jackson Christian 1-0 67
4. Clarksville Academy 1-0 41
5. Friendship Christian 1-0 40
Others receiving votes: DCA 39. Nashville Christian School 26. King's Academy 26. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. Lakeway Christian 6. Columbia Academy 6.
Division II - Class 2A
School Record Total Points
1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 1-0 110
2. CPA 1-0 99
3. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0 77
4. CAK 1-0 63
5. Davidson Academy 1-0 51
Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 21. Knoxville Webb 7. Franklin Road Academy 6. BGA 6.
Division II - Class 3A
School Record Total Points
1. McCallie (9) 1-0 107
2. MBA (2) 1-0 101
3. Ensworth 1-0 62
4. Baylor 1-0 42
5. Knoxville Catholic 1-0 39
Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 37. Briarcrest 26. Brentwood Academy 20. CBHS 6.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; WCMT, Martin.