PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 are expected for multiple days in a row. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of fresh water. &&
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Clear
91°F / 70°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Winners of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
- COVID policies now up to Kentucky lawmakers: governor
- Floodwaters in Tennessee overtook residents in minutes and killed 21 people, including 7-month-old twins
- Reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases in hospitals, ICUs and on ventilators, Kentucky seeks FEMA aid
- SIU student dead, three injured in Sunday morning shooting
- Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates
- 'Stop it': FDA warns people not to take veterinary drugs to treat Covid-19
- Carbondale police officially release names of victims in weekend shooting, ask those with information to come forward
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.