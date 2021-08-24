Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, August 24th.

Boys Soccer:

Calloway County 6, Graves County 0

Lyon County 2, Fort Campbell 0

Mayfield 5, St. Mary 1

Marshall County 5, Murray 1

Girls Soccer:

Graves County 4, Calloway County 3

Crittenden County 4, Webster County 1

Madisonville-NH 10, Caldwell County 0

Marshall County 5, Murray 0

Volleyball:

Caldwell County d. McLean County 25-18, 26-24, 25-19

Carlisle County d. St. Mary 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Fulton County d. South Fulton 25-13, 25-13, 25-17

Mayfield d. Hickman County 25-10, 25-8, 17-25, 25-13

McCracken County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-15, 25-18, 25-19