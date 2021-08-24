Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, August 24th.
Boys Soccer:
Calloway County 6, Graves County 0
Lyon County 2, Fort Campbell 0
Mayfield 5, St. Mary 1
Marshall County 5, Murray 1
Girls Soccer:
Graves County 4, Calloway County 3
Crittenden County 4, Webster County 1
Madisonville-NH 10, Caldwell County 0
Marshall County 5, Murray 0
Volleyball:
Caldwell County d. McLean County 25-18, 26-24, 25-19
Carlisle County d. St. Mary 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
Fulton County d. South Fulton 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
Mayfield d. Hickman County 25-10, 25-8, 17-25, 25-13
McCracken County d. Paducah Tilghman 25-15, 25-18, 25-19