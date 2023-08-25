PADUCAH, Ky. -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Aug. 25.

Murray 35, Calloway County 14

Mayfield 59, Hopkinsville 6

Paducah Tilghman 42, Graves County 18

Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7

Carterville 27, Benton 12

West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7

Obion County Central 14, Westview 13

Henry County 21, Riverdale 20

South Fulton 40, Fulton County 12

Dresden 42, McKenzie 14

Greenfield 21, Stewart County 14

Gleason 14, Perry County 6

Dyersburg 48, Lake County 12

University School of Jackson 20, Union City 0

Christopher (CZR) , Johnston City 32, CZR 12

Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Crittenden County , Union County .

McCracken County 48, Apollo 12

Caldwell County , Madisonville-North Hopkins .

Marshall County 26, Grayson County 20

Jo Byrns 51, Ballard Memorial 7