PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Aug. 26.
Murray 49, Calloway County 7.
Graves County 7, Paducah Tilghman 25.
Hopkinsville 0, Mayfield 36.
Dresden 48, Greenfield 6.
USJ 6, Union City 19.
Peabody 26, Westview 13.
Beech 26, Henry County 21.
McCracken County 7, Bowling Green 42.
Fulton County 6, Marshall County 54.
Murphysboro 41, Carbondale 20.
Benton 0, Carterville 28.
Ballard Memorial 8, South Fulton 32.
Lake County 38, Obion Central 30.
Crittenden County 14, Webster County 7.
Caldwell County 7, Madisonville 39.
Warren County 26, Trigg County 49.
West Carroll 33, Gleason 24.
Harrisburg 28, Wood River 29.
West Frankfort 22, Anna-Jonesboro 13.
CZR 14, Flora 47.
Eldorado 14, Fairfield 34.
Edwards Co. 0, Johnston City 43.
Chester 0, DuQuoin 26.
Christian County 6, Logan County 49.
