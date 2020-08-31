The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (11) 1-0 146 1
2. Maryville (4) 1-0 139 2
3. Ravenwood 2-0 118 4
4. McMinn County 2-0 90 6
5. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 85 7
6. Brentwood 1-1 81 3
7. Whitehaven 0-0 35 9
8. Farragut 1-1 27 8
9. Riverdale 1-1 21 NR
10. Houston 0-2 18 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cane Ridge 17. Mt. Juliet 13. Bradley Central 13. Cookeville 12.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Central (15) 2-0 150 1
2. Summit 2-0 133 2
3. Knoxville West 2-0 121 4
4. Powell 2-0 98 6
5. Oak Ridge 1-1 75 3
6. Gallatin 2-0 74 7
7. Beech 1-1 57 8
8. Rhea County 2-0 49 9
9. Henry County 1-1 37 5
10. Dyer County 2-0 14 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (15) 2-0 150 1
2. Hardin County 2-0 131 3
3. Marshall County 1-0 106 5
4. Anderson County 1-1 98 2
5. East Hamilton 2-0 88 7
6. Tullahoma 2-0 72 8
7. Greeneville 0-1 67 4
8. Springfield 1-0 47 9
9. Lexington 2-0 38 10
10. Haywood County 0-2 21 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 2-0 150 1
2. Covington 2-0 132 3
3. Red Bank 2-0 114 4
4. Loudon 2-0 98 5
5. Fairview 1-0 85 6
6. Pearl-Cohn 0-0 59 2
7. Westview 2-0 48 T9
8. Milan 1-1 43 8
9. Giles County 0-1 25 7
10. East Nashville 0-0 18 T9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brainerd 15.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (15) 2-0 150 1
2. Meigs County 2-0 134 2
3. Trousdale County 1-1 108 3
4. Tyner Academy 1-0 99 5
5. Lewis County 2-0 89 7
6. Watertown 1-1 60 4
7. McKenzie 2-0 59 8
8. Adamsville 1-1 35 6
9. Marion County 2-0 25 NR
10. Summertown 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Forrest 19.
Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (13) 2-0 146 1
2. Cornersville 2-0 116 4
3. Lake County (1) 0-0 108 2
4. Huntingdon 1-1 107 3
5. Fayetteville (1) 1-1 92 5
6. Copper Basin 2-0 74 7
7. Coalfield 1-0 57 8
8. Oliver Springs 0-2 24 6
9. Greenfield 2-0 23 NR
10. Freedom Prep 0-0 22 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Moore County 17. Huntland 12.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (14) 1-0 149 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 2-0 136 2
3. King's Academy 1-0 117 4
4. Friendship Christian 1-1 55 3
5. Nashville Christian School 0-2 44 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: DCA 34. Jackson Christian 26. Fayette Academy 25. Middle Tennessee Christian 14.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. ECS (12) 1-0 138 1
2. CPA (2) 1-0 123 2
3. Grace Christian 2-0 101 4
4. Boyd Buchanan 0-0 88 3
5. CAK 2-0 42 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lipscomb Academy 32. Goodpasture 12.
Division II - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. McCallie (9) 2-0 133 1
2. Brentwood Academy (3) 2-0 121 3
3. CBHS 2-0 91 5
(tie) MBA (1) 0-0 91 2
5. Baylor (1) 0-0 66 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: Briarcrest 27. Knoxville Catholic 13. Pope John Paul II 12.
___
