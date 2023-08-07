PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school soccer scores from Monday, August 7th.
BOYS
Hopkinsville 5, Heritage Christian 1
McCracken County 7, St Mary 0
Graves County 2, Paducah Tilghman 1
GIRLS
Graves County 7, Paducah Tilghman 1
