8/8 Big Fish Adam Wells Aug 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish.Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Big Ol Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 73° Clear92° / 73° Photo Galleries April 13 storm photos and storm damage Your Jan. 6, 2022, snow photos Princeton, Kentucky, storm damage Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesOlivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dead at 73Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertaintySheriff: Man faces multiple charges after stealing SUV, vehicle's owner charged with disorderly conductFBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, former president saysMcMichaels sentenced to life terms, William 'Roddie' Bryan gets 35 years for federal hate crime convictions in Ahmaud Arbery's killingAnne Heche is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at a Los Angeles homeMayfield street/highway closures planned for building demolitionFormer Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary, lawmaker charged with rapeA man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake ThonotosassaFuneral arrangements announced for 10-year-old girl who died after falling at Garden of the Gods Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.