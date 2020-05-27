PADUCAH, KY -- It seems that as this current pandemic goes on, more and more traditional yearly sporting events are getting canceled.
But at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, Kentucky, the years biggest tournament will go on as planned.
The 84th Irvin Cobb Championships will still take place on July 18th-19th according to Paxton Park's Danny Mullen.
Mullen said that the tournament will have a different look to it as the course will adhere to social distancing policies, but play will not be effect.
The tournament, which features two divisions of professional and amateur golfers, has been played each year since 1937.