PADUCAH, Ky. -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 1.

Christian County 22, Hopkinsville 20

Murray 35, Marshall County 6

Graves County 41, McEwen, TN 6

Henry County 50, Springfield 14

Dresden 43, Lake County 22

Calloway County 47, Fulton County 14

Union County 36 , Caldwell County 7

Union City 20, Dyer County 7

Westview 42, Scotts Hill 0

Massac County 28, Ballard Memorial 7

Greenfield 41, Halls 14

Gleason 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 36

Obion Co. Central 35, Jackson North Side 25

Tipton-Rosemark Academy 21, South Fulton 14

Fairfield 32, Eldorado 18

Johnston City 52, Albion-Edwards County 6

Carbondale 23, Mt Vernon 10

Marion 47, Granite City 0

Benton 57, Chester 0

DuQuoin 42, Harrisburg 38

Murphysboro 28, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Herrin 28, West Frankfort 18

Carterville 35, Nashville 14

Trigg County 26, Fort Campbell 21

McCracken Co. 44, Crittenden Co. 22 - Thursday