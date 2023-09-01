PADUCAH, Ky. -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 1.
Paducah Tilghman 35, Paducah Tilghman 28
Christian County 22, Hopkinsville 20
Murray 35, Marshall County 6
Graves County 41, McEwen, TN 6
Henry County 50, Springfield 14
Dresden 43, Lake County 22
Calloway County 47, Fulton County 14
Union County 36 , Caldwell County 7
Union City 20, Dyer County 7
Westview 42, Scotts Hill 0
Massac County 28, Ballard Memorial 7
Greenfield 41, Halls 14
Gleason 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 36
Obion Co. Central 35, Jackson North Side 25
Tipton-Rosemark Academy 21, South Fulton 14
Fairfield 32, Eldorado 18
Johnston City 52, Albion-Edwards County 6
Carbondale 23, Mt Vernon 10
Marion 47, Granite City 0
Benton 57, Chester 0
DuQuoin 42, Harrisburg 38
Murphysboro 28, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Herrin 28, West Frankfort 18
Carterville 35, Nashville 14
Trigg County 26, Fort Campbell 21
McCracken Co. 44, Crittenden Co. 22 - Thursday