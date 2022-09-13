PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball and soccer scores from Tuesday, September 13th.
VOLLYBALL
Caldwell County 3, Trigg County 0
Carlisle County 3, Fulton County 0
CCA 3, Paducah Tilghman 0
Marshall County 3, Calloway County 0
Mayfield 3, Murray 0
McCracken County 3, Graves County 0
BOYS SOCCER
Calloway County 4, Murray 1
Lyon County 6, Trigg County 1
Marshall County 3, St Mary 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Marshall County 3, St Mary 0
McCracken County 2, Graves County 1
Murray 6, Calloway County 0
Trigg County 6, Crittenden County 2