  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school volleyball and soccer scores from Tuesday, September 13th.

VOLLYBALL

Caldwell County 3, Trigg County 0

Carlisle County 3, Fulton County 0

CCA 3, Paducah Tilghman 0

Marshall County 3, Calloway County 0

Mayfield 3, Murray 0

McCracken County 3, Graves County 0

BOYS SOCCER

Calloway County 4, Murray 1

Lyon County 6, Trigg County 1

Marshall County 3, St Mary 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Marshall County 3, St Mary 0

McCracken County 2, Graves County 1

Murray 6, Calloway County 0

Trigg County 6, Crittenden County 2