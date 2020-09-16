Here's a Wednesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
72°F
Rain Shower
84°F / 62°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky man charged with killing parents arrested in Mayfield
- Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama, threatening record floods
- McCracken County neighbors say "Slow down!" after recent crash near home
- New agreement could make Cairo, Illinois' Port a Model for 21st Century container shipping
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky; positivity rate below 4% second day in a row
- Police looking for missing 17-year-old boy
- Baptist Health Paducah announces renovated Mother-Baby Unit
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- Alexander Cairo Port District signs new partnership
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.