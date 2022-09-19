9/19 Big Fish Associated Press Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish.Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Big Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 80° Clear95° / 69° Photo Galleries April 13 storm photos and storm damage Your Jan. 6, 2022, snow photos Princeton, Kentucky, storm damage Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesAuthorities looking for wanted man considered to be armed and dangerousWATCH LIVE: Hear victim testimony during day one of parole hearing for Heath High School shooterParole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal beginsI-24 crash site cleared, traffic returns to normal flowJudge vacates conviction of 'Serial' subject Adnan SyedSPECIAL REPORT: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIHeath High School shooter up for parole after 25 years, woman injured in shooting prepares to testify at hearingBiden: 'The pandemic is over'Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photosKentucky, Illinois governors join seven-state coalition on hydrogen production and use Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.