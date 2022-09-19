LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (4) 2-2 85 2
2. Raceland (4) 4-1 76 1
3. Hazard - 3-1 56 4
4. Newport Central Catholic - 4-1 53 3
5. Bethlehem - 4-1 48 6
6. Williamsburg - 3-0 45 5
7. Pineville - 5-0 32 8
8. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 4-1 29 7
9. Lou. Holy Cross - 4-1 26 9
10. Bracken Co. (1) 4-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Campbellsville 9. Paintsville 9. Paris 6. Sayre 5. Nicholas Co. 5.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mayfield (5) 5-0 86 2
2. Beechwood (4) 4-1 85 1
3. Lex. Christian - 2-3 54 3
4. Metcalfe Co. - 5-0 42 6
5. Owensboro Catholic - 2-3 36 4
6. Hancock Co. - 5-0 26 NR
7. Butler Co. - 4-0 25 10
8. McLean Co. - 5-0 23 NR
9. Breathitt Co. - 3-2 20 7
10. Lloyd Memorial - 3-2 16 NR
(tie) Somerset - 3-2 16 9
(tie) Murray - 2-2 16 8
Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 13. Danville 13. Prestonsburg 10. Walton-Verona 9. Todd Co. Central 5.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (7) 5-0 87 1
2. Bardstown (1) 5-0 70 3
3. Union Co. - 5-0 59 6
4. Paducah Tilghman - 2-2 52 2
5. Trigg Co. (1) 5-0 43 8
6. Mason Co. - 4-0 36 10
7. East Carter - 5-0 34 7
(tie) Belfry - 2-3 26 5
8. Bell Co. - 3-1 26 9
10. Glasgow - 4-1 20 4
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 14. Hart Co. 9. Henry Co. 5. Greenup Co. 5. Estill Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 3. Ashland Blazer 2. Casey Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Lex. Catholic - 4-1 74 3
3. Corbin - 5-0 71 2
4. Johnson Central - 3-2 58 4
5. Logan Co. - 4-1 40 5
6. Spencer Co. - 4-1 34 6
7. Warren East - 5-0 28 9
8. Perry Co. Central - 4-0 27 10
9. Lou. Central - 2-3 25 7
10. Franklin Co. - 1-4 16 8
Others receiving votes: Holmes 6. Hopkins Co. Central 5. Hopkinsville 5. Clay Co. 4. Franklin-Simpson 3. Boyd Co. 2. Knox Central 2. Warren Central 2. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1. Letcher County Central 1. Harlan Co. 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Woodford Co. - 5-0 64 2
(tie) Bowling Green - 4-1 64 3
4. Cov. Catholic - 4-1 62 5
5. South Warren - 2-2 54 4
6. Scott Co. - 4-0 45 T6
7. Southwestern - 4-0 36 T6
8. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 22 9
9. Greenwood - 4-1 18 NR
10. Highlands - 3-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 9. Great Crossing 9. Collins 5. Cooper 3. North Laurel 3. Lou. Atherton 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier (5) 3-1 86 1
2. Lou. Ballard (2) 5-0 78 3
3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-0 66 4
4. Lou. Male - 2-2 60 6
5. Lou. Trinity (1) 3-2 54 2
(tie) Madison Central (1) 5-0 54 5
7. George Rogers Clark - 4-0 32 7
8. Henderson Co. - 3-1 24 10
9. Ryle - 3-2 13 8
10. Bullitt East - 3-1 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 7. Lex. Bryan Station 6. Daviess Co. 2. Marshall Co. 1.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville: Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.