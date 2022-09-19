The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (14) 5-0 140 1
2. Collierville 5-0 115 2
3. Maryville 4-1 113 3
4. Germantown 5-0 91 5
5. Dobyns Bennet 5-0 90 4
6. Ravenwood 3-2 63 6
7. Bradley Central 5-0 58 7
8. Blackman 4-1 43 9
9. Cane Ridge 4-1 24 10
10. Smyrna 4-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockvale 3. Lebanon 3. Houston 3. Jefferson County 2. Farragut 1. Centennial 1.
Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Page (8) 5-0 134 1
2. Knoxville West (6) 5-0 132 2
3. Springfield 5-0 110 3
4. Munford 5-0 99 4
5. Nolensville 5-0 83 5
6. Daniel Boone 5-0 71 6
7. Henry County 3-2 48 7
8. Green Hill 4-1 40 9
9. White County 4-1 18 8
10. Mt. Juliet 3-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Morristown West 9. McMinn County 5. Karns 3. Powell 3. Portland 2.
Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (12) 5-0 138 1
2. Anderson County (2) 5-0 126 2
3. Haywood County 4-0 113 3
4. Red Bank 4-0 89 4
5. Marshall County 5-0 86 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 3-2 58 8
7. Macon County 5-0 45 10
8. Hardin County 4-1 44 9
9. Stone Memorial 5-0 28 NR
10. Milan 4-1 15 6
Others receiving votes: Upperman 10. Melrose 5. Craigmont 4. South Gibson 4. East Hamilton 3. South Doyle 2.
Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (14) 5-0 140 1
2. East Nashville 5-0 125 2
3. Covington 4-1 110 3
4. Giles County 4-1 97 4
5. Unicoi County 5-0 74 5
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4-1 68 7
7. Sweetwater 3-1 56 8
8. Waverly 4-1 44 9
9. Dyersburg 3-2 24 10
10. Kingston 4-1 17 6
Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 6. Smith County 6. Sequatchie County 2. Loudon 1.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Hampton (10) 5-0 136 1
2. Tyner Academy (3) 5-0 126 2
3. Union City (1) 5-0 114 3
4. Huntingdon 4-1 100 4
5. Riverside 4-1 68 7
6. Fairley 5-0 59 8
7. East Robertson 4-1 52 T9
8. Mt. Pleasant 4-0 48 T9
9. Harpeth 4-1 24 5
10. Freedom Prep 4-1 19 6
Others receiving votes: Westview 13. Loretto 4. Westmoreland 2. York Institute 2. Lewis County 1. Meigs County 1. Monterey 1.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. McKenzie (11) 5-0 137 1
2. Fayetteville (3) 5-0 129 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 4-0 110 3
4. Dresden 5-0 100 4
5. Peabody 4-1 79 5
6. Coalfield 5-0 69 7
7. Clay County 4-0 43 9
8. South Pittsburg 3-2 42 8
9. Moore County 4-1 40 6
10. McEwen 3-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: Halls 1.
Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (13) 5-0 139 1
2. Jackson Christian (1) 4-0 124 2
3. University-Jackson 4-1 115 3
4. Middle Tennessee Christian 4-1 95 4
5. Grace Christian Academy 4-1 81 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.
Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 5-0 140 1
2. Knoxville Webb 5-0 122 3
3. Lausanne Collegiate 3-1 102 4
4. CPA 3-2 89 5
5. Boyd Buchanan 4-1 50 2
Others receiving votes: Chattanooga Christian 26. Franklin Road Academy 18. Silverdale Baptist Academy 13.
Division II - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (13) 5-0 139 1
2. Baylor (1) 4-0 124 2
3. McCallie 4-1 113 3
4. Brentwood Academy 4-1 100 4
5. Ensworth 4-1 78 NR
Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 6.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; The Daily Memphian, Memphis;.