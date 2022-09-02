PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2.
KENTUCKY
Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14
Hopkinsville 42, Caldwell County 6
Graves County 38, McCracken County 12
Fulton County 44, Calloway County 28
Massac County 59, Ballard Memorial 38
Madisonville 48, Crittenden County 21
Northpoint Christian 43, Marshall County 14
Henderson County 43, Christian County 14
TENNESSEE
Dresden 56, Perry County 0
Union City 56, Houston County 6
Henry County 52, Kenwood 20
Obion Central 24, Jackson North Side 0
Peabody 41, Lake County 32
Halls 34, Greenfield 14
McKenzie 54, South Fulton 6
Westview 34, Gibson County 0
ILLINOIS
Carterville 15, Herrin 11
Murphysboro 49, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Benton 54, Chester 6
Harrisburg 25, DuQuoin 15
Pinckneyville 29, West Frankfort 22
Carbondale 34, Granite City 32
Marion 48, Jerseyville 22
Hamilton County 40, CZR 0
Johnston City 42, Eldorado 16
Carmi White County 58, Vienna 6