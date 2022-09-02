  • awells

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2.

KENTUCKY

Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14

Hopkinsville 42, Caldwell County 6

Graves County 38, McCracken County 12

Fulton County 44, Calloway County 28

Massac County 59, Ballard Memorial 38

Madisonville 48, Crittenden County 21

Northpoint Christian 43, Marshall County 14

Henderson County 43, Christian County 14

TENNESSEE

Dresden 56, Perry County 0

Union City 56, Houston County 6

Henry County 52, Kenwood 20

Obion Central 24, Jackson North Side 0

Peabody 41, Lake County 32

Halls 34, Greenfield 14

McKenzie 54, South Fulton 6

Westview 34, Gibson County 0

ILLINOIS

Carterville 15, Herrin 11

Murphysboro 49, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Benton 54, Chester 6

Harrisburg 25, DuQuoin 15

Pinckneyville 29, West Frankfort 22

Carbondale 34, Granite City 32

Marion 48, Jerseyville 22

Hamilton County 40, CZR 0

Johnston City 42, Eldorado 16

Carmi White County 58, Vienna 6