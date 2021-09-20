LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (10) 5-0 109 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 5-0 99 2
3. Raceland - 3-1 73 3
4. Sayre - 4-0 69 4
5. Williamsburg - 2-1 52 5
6. Bethlehem - 4-1 45 8
7. Newport Central Catholic - 3-2 43 6
8. Russellville - 4-1 41 9
9. Paintsville - 2-2 33 7
10. Bishop Brossart - 5-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 9. Hazard 9. Betsy Layne 3.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (6) 5-0 103 1
2. Lex. Christian (5) 5-0 102 2
3. Mayfield - 5-0 88 3
4. Middlesboro - 5-0 79 4
5. Danville - 3-2 56 5
6. Green Co. - 4-0 46 9
7. Murray - 2-1 43 7
8. Hancock Co. - 4-1 31 6
9. Metcalfe Co. - 3-2 19 10
10. Caldwell Co. - 3-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: West Carter 10. McLean Co. 8. Butler Co. 6.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bardstown (7) 4-0 106 1
2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 4-0 102 2
3. Mercer Co. - 4-1 82 4
4. Lawrence Co. - 4-0 68 5
5. Union Co. - 4-1 53 3
6. Glasgow - 4-1 52 T7
7. Bell Co. - 3-1 48 6
8. Taylor Co. - 4-1 34 9
9. Russell - 3-2 33 T7
10. Ashland Blazer - 2-3 18 10
Others receiving votes: Estill Co. 5. East Carter 2. Henry Co. 1. Rockcastle Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (9) 5-0 108 1
2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-1 99 4
3. Johnson Central - 3-2 77 3
4. Lou. Central - 3-2 74 5
5. Lex. Catholic - 4-1 71 2
6. Logan Co. - 3-2 37 6
7. Franklin Co. - 2-3 34 7
8. Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 T8
9. John Hardin - 2-2 26 T8
10. Wayne Co. - 3-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Holmes 14. Knox Central 9. Hopkinsville 5. Hopkins Co. Central 1. Bourbon Co. 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (10) 5-0 108 1
2. South Warren - 3-1 79 2
3. Owensboro - 4-1 77 5
4. Woodford Co. (1) 5-0 66 8
5. Highlands - 3-2 53 3
6. Bowling Green - 3-2 47 4
7. North Laurel - 4-0 29 10
8. Scott Co. - 2-2 27 9
9. Graves Co. - 4-1 26 NR
10. Greenwood - 5-0 21 NR
(tie) Southwestern - 3-1 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Cov. Catholic 19. Great Crossing 14. Cooper 9. South Laurel 9.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (11) 4-0 110 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-1 98 2
3. Lou. Ballard - 4-1 74 4
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-1 63 3
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 3-1 58 5
6. Lou. Trinity - 0-5 47 6
7. Ryle - 4-1 46 8
8. Daviess Co. - 4-1 28 9
9. Madison Central - 4-1 26 NR
10. Henderson Co. - 3-1 24 10
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 11. Lou. Eastern 2. Dixie Heights 1.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Courier Journal, Louisville, Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.