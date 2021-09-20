LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (10) 5-0 109 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 5-0 99 2

3. Raceland - 3-1 73 3

4. Sayre - 4-0 69 4

5. Williamsburg - 2-1 52 5

6. Bethlehem - 4-1 45 8

7. Newport Central Catholic - 3-2 43 6

8. Russellville - 4-1 41 9

9. Paintsville - 2-2 33 7

10. Bishop Brossart - 5-0 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 9. Hazard 9. Betsy Layne 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Beechwood (6) 5-0 103 1

2. Lex. Christian (5) 5-0 102 2

3. Mayfield - 5-0 88 3

4. Middlesboro - 5-0 79 4

5. Danville - 3-2 56 5

6. Green Co. - 4-0 46 9

7. Murray - 2-1 43 7

8. Hancock Co. - 4-1 31 6

9. Metcalfe Co. - 3-2 19 10

10. Caldwell Co. - 3-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: West Carter 10. McLean Co. 8. Butler Co. 6.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bardstown (7) 4-0 106 1

2. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 4-0 102 2

3. Mercer Co. - 4-1 82 4

4. Lawrence Co. - 4-0 68 5

5. Union Co. - 4-1 53 3

6. Glasgow - 4-1 52 T7

7. Bell Co. - 3-1 48 6

8. Taylor Co. - 4-1 34 9

9. Russell - 3-2 33 T7

10. Ashland Blazer - 2-3 18 10

Others receiving votes: Estill Co. 5. East Carter 2. Henry Co. 1. Rockcastle Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Corbin (9) 5-0 108 1

2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-1 99 4

3. Johnson Central - 3-2 77 3

4. Lou. Central - 3-2 74 5

5. Lex. Catholic - 4-1 71 2

6. Logan Co. - 3-2 37 6

7. Franklin Co. - 2-3 34 7

8. Letcher County Central - 3-1 29 T8

9. John Hardin - 2-2 26 T8

10. Wayne Co. - 3-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Holmes 14. Knox Central 9. Hopkinsville 5. Hopkins Co. Central 1. Bourbon Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (10) 5-0 108 1

2. South Warren - 3-1 79 2

3. Owensboro - 4-1 77 5

4. Woodford Co. (1) 5-0 66 8

5. Highlands - 3-2 53 3

6. Bowling Green - 3-2 47 4

7. North Laurel - 4-0 29 10

8. Scott Co. - 2-2 27 9

9. Graves Co. - 4-1 26 NR

10. Greenwood - 5-0 21 NR

(tie) Southwestern - 3-1 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Cov. Catholic 19. Great Crossing 14. Cooper 9. South Laurel 9.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (11) 4-0 110 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-1 98 2

3. Lou. Ballard - 4-1 74 4

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-1 63 3

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 3-1 58 5

6. Lou. Trinity - 0-5 47 6

7. Ryle - 4-1 46 8

8. Daviess Co. - 4-1 28 9

9. Madison Central - 4-1 26 NR

10. Henderson Co. - 3-1 24 10

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 17. Central Hardin 11. Lou. Eastern 2. Dixie Heights 1.

___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Courier Journal, Louisville, Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.